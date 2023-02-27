The Greater Washington Urban League will hold its third annual Equity in Black & White Summit on April 28, with a theme of “Trust in Equity: The New Standard of Excellence.”

The organization has convened the summit to lead discussions, dialogue, and a call to action to dismantle structural racism in the U.S.

The summit is designed as a platform for C-suite and emerging executives to learn from their peers about the latest developments in their field.

Sessions include topics on trust building, restoring Black wealth, the importance of equity in technology, and equitable spending with Black-owned media.

Past keynote speakers included Robert Smith, founder of VISTA Equity Partners, CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates, and Oris Stuart, the NBA’s chief inclusion officer.

For more information, contact Jael Louis at GWUL by email (Jlouis@gwul.org) or go to http://GWUL.org or @GWUL365 on social media.