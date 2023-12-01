Greenbelt Council member Brandon “Ric” Gordon, 41, a dedicated community servant, died on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Several local leaders, including Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) and Council member Krystal Oriadha (D-District 7), shared heartfelt goodbyes to the Greenbelt leader via social media. Lamenting his death, the tributes thanked Gordon for his work and leadership.

“The sudden passing of Ric Gordon is a great loss to the Greenbelt community, Prince George’s County, and the state of Maryland,” said Greenbelt Mayor Emmett V. Jordan in a statement. “Ric Gordon was very passionate about Greenbelt, politics, and his important role as a council member. He will be missed tremendously.”

Former coworker and longtime friend Frank Gervasi said he was one of the nicest guys he ever met, while his Council colleagues also posted their appreciation of his work and his community support.

Gordon was only the third Black council member ever elected in Greenbelt and his past campaign efforts assisted the election of Danielle McKinney, the first Black councilwoman in Greenbelt history. Gordon hosted voter registration events in Greenbelt Mall and was well known for his community involvement.

Dozens gathered for a vigil on Nov. 27 at the Roosevelt Center, where his memory was honored by the greater Greenbelt community alongside friends and supporters from across the county.

Viewing services are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home in Beltsville.