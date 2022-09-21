With great enthusiasm, I have the privilege and honor of welcoming you back in person to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s (CBCF) 51st Annual Legislative Conference (ALC). As CBCF’s newly appointed president and CEO, I look forward to meeting you and sharing the electrifying experience of ALC!

As you join us back in Washington, D.C., for this lively conference, you will witness a renewal of energy around salient challenges and opportunities facing our community and the next generation. The theme ‘Advancing our Purpose. Elevating our Power.’ is a clarion call for us to engage in meaningful action and spark Black civic engagement. It is more crucial than ever that we make our voice felt as we enter a pivotal election season in November.

During our five-day conference, we will examine various issues and solutions that we face on a global scale and in our local communities. You will engage the 58 members of the Congressional Black Caucus, African American state and local leaders, influential entrepreneurs and business owners, community advocates, religious leaders, educators, health professionals, environmentalists, and many others who have proven that we can change the world!

At ALC, your voice will be heard in motivational sessions with our nation’s prominent thought leaders and during our National Town Hall meeting. You will be inspired by the valiance of our Phoenix Awards winners, and by the rousing spirit at our National Day of Healing. In addition, you will interact with our outstanding CBCF Fellows and interns who are the foundation for all the work we do here at the CBCF.

As our most significant fundraiser, we are grateful for your presence, and I look forward to engaging you during ALC and throughout the year.

Nicole Austin Hillery

President and CEO

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc.