Grounded is an online plant store established on Earth Day 2020 and run by DMV natives Mignon Hemsley and Danuelle Doswell.

Grounded is an online plant store founded by Mignon Hemsley and Danuelle Doswell. (Courtesy photo)

Grounded offers customers a wide range of goods and services, including but not limited to a monthly plant subscription; a variety of plants, pots, and waterers to purchase; an online quiz designed to match you with your perfect plant; and a blog stacked with a plethora of information on self-care, plant knowledge, and mental health awareness.

You can also receive “planterior design” for your office spaces, homes, businesses, hotels, etc., which includes a consultation, proposal, and installation of Grounded greenery.

Bringing the online store to fruition required a tremendous amount of teamwork, and fortunately, Hemsley and Doswell had a strong support system that was especially helpful during their earlier days. Hemsley’s family assisted with local deliveries, Doswell’s mom housed hundreds of plants, and their friends supported them by packing orders. Together they have packaged and distributed over 25,000 plants, which was no easy task, although Doswell says half-jokingly, “Yeah, we ate that.”

They strive to improve people’s knowledge and appreciation of all that nature and plants offer.

Hemsley says, “We always like to say that everyone can have a ‘green thumb,’ [and] maybe you don’t have the right plant for your space or don’t know how to take care of it, but we’re here to help.”

Read more on wibridgedc.com.