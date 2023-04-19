The Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition, K. Neal Truck, and Bus Center, and GreenPower Motor Company will host an Earth Day Electric School Bus Tour on Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in partnership with numerous Earth Day community events across the District.

The three entities want to make electrifying school buses a tangible goal in D.C. to provide clean transportation, clean communities, and improved public health. GWRCC’s Mid-Atlantic Electric School Bus Experience Project aims to provide demos, education, and workshops to help school districts transition to electric school buses. Plus, GWRCC hopes to urge school districts nationally to apply for $5-8 billion in funding from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program.

D.C. schools were awarded funding from the program in 2022.

“Electrifying school buses is a crucial element to reducing the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions,” Antoine Thompson said. “GWRCC is committed to making sure that all communities benefit from clean transportation, and we are excited to help make electric school buses an accessible reality in the DMV.”

To highlight the initiative, a news conference will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Mayor Muriel Bowser/Delta Sigma Theta Earth Day Community Clean Up at Marvin Gaye Park in Northeast. Bowser, Federal City Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta President Toni Harper and Thompson will be among the participants.