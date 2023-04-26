Guyana and India on Saturday signed an Air Services Agreement (ASA) to facilitate direct flights between both countries. The agreement was signed by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Indian High Commissioner, Dr K.J Srinivasa, Barbados Today reported on Sunday, April 23

This means that Guyanese-owned airlines will have direct market access to international airports in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, and India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, along with other officials witnessed the signing.

The signing of this agreement is in keeping with the government’s commitment of connecting Guyana with the rest of the world.

Presently there is no direct flight between Guyana and India; however, this agreement puts in place the legal framework that opens market access for airlines of both states to operate and enhance competitive air transport services, trade, and economic growth.

The ASA addresses matters pertaining to Grant of Rights; Designation and Authorisation of Airlines, Revocation or Suspension of Operating Authorisation, Principles governing operation of Agreed Services, Application of Laws, User Charges, Customs Duties and Charges, Aviation Safety, Aviation Security, Commercial Opportunities, and Cooperative Marketing Arrangements, among other matters.

It compliments the more than 50 Air Services Agreements Guyana has established with other International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) states for the development of the air-link among states.

An ASA is a bilateral agreement that allows international commercial air transport services between signatories.