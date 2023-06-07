This year marks 50 years since the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has been in existence and since the Treaty of Chaguaramas was signed. CARICOM is revered as the oldest surviving integration movement in the developing world, The Guyana Chronicle reported on Sunday, June 4, noting that 50 years is certainly worth celebrating,

The Chronicle explained that the Guyana Folk Festival organizing committee is making its contribution this year under the theme “Recognising and Celebrating its New York Roots.”

One of the organizers of the event, Vibert Cambridge, said that “this year, Brooklyn-based Guyana Cultural Association of New York, Inc. will explore New York’s Caribbean, adding that “It is our contribution to the 50th anniversary of CARICOM.”

In a document released, the Brooklyn-based Guyana Cultural Association of New York, Inc published its first online edition magazine for 2023 .

The document also noted that the Guyana Folk Festival is a family day of the best in Guyanese culture, food, music and entertainment

The first Guyana UK Folk Festival was held in 2008. This cultural extravaganza aims to bring a taste of Guyana’s rich cultural heritage to the shores of the U.K.

Performers have included GUSDA’s Patron and Guyanese icon Ram John Holder (aka Pork Pie), Flautist Keith Waithe, actress Doris Harper-Wills, and poet Marc Matthews. The event has also had special performances from U.S. and Guyanese-based artist Terry Gadraj, Big Red, Jumo Primo (former lead singer of the world-famous Byron Lee & the Dragonaires), and comedian Liza Singh.