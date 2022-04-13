Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali pointed to the urgency of producing more food in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in an address on April 8, at an Agri-Investment Forum and Expo in his country.

Guyana’s Department of Public Information (DPI) quoted Ali, saying CARICOM’s vision of reducing its food import bill by 25% by 2025 is no longer a dream or an objective but a necessity driven by global challenges.

In that regard, the president referenced the war in Ukraine and its impact on the global food supply.

“The war in Ukraine and its consequences are now beginning to take a toll globally,” Ali said. “We don’t know where the end is but we do know that every single global citizen will be affected and that is why this must come to an end as soon as possible.”

According to the DPI, before the war, Ukraine and Russia exported more than a quarter of the world’s wheat. Ali asserted that since the drop in wheat and other produce production will affect the global cost and availability, the time is right for the region’s return to agriculture.