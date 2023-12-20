Former Jamaican Prime Minister P.J. Patterson says the Western Hemisphere can now breathe “a welcome sigh of relief” on the outcome of the summit in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which was convened to dispel tensions between Guyana and Venezuela over the disputed Essequibo region.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, leaders of Guyana and Venezuela failed to reach an agreement on how to address a bitter dispute over the vast border region rich with oil and minerals that has concerned many in the area. However, according to the Jamaica Gleaner, they promised in the tense meeting that neither side would use threats or force against the other.

The meeting between the two leaders took place in Argyle in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, with various Caribbean leaders attending.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro agreed to meet again in Brazil within three months or at another agreed-upon time, according to an 11-point Argyle Declaration read at a press briefing late Thursday, at which no questions were allowed.

They also agreed to “refrain, whether by words or deeds, from escalating any conflict”, the declaration said.

The meeting “established several significant precedents which deserve due commendation and indicate a path for the future,” the Jamaican diplomat said.

Patterson said no praise was too high for presidents Ali and Maduro for their preparedness and courage in accepting the terms of the Argyle Declaration.