The scholarship season of the Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) has officially started.

GWUL is now accepting 2023 Scholarship Applications and will host two informational sessions. During these sessions, the application eligibility will be explained.

Interested applicants will be allowed to ask questions. Current college freshmen, sophomores, juniors and high school seniors who will attend college in fall 2023 and their families are encouraged to attend.

Go to gwul.org/gwulscholarships or email scholarship@thursdaynetwork.org for more information.