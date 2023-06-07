Closing a revenue-generating deal starts with giving a great opening sales pitch.

Whether you are securing investments or contacts, you must possess the ability to authentically deliver an inspiring and convincing “elevator speech” at a moment’s notice. Join the Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) virtually on June 14 for part one of the free event, “Develop a Money-Making Sales Pitch.” In the virtual event, participants will learn to make a first impression by differentiating themselves from the competition by illustrating the power of their product or service in three sentences or less.

Then, join GWUL on June 21 at the headquarters on 14th Street NW in the District for part two, where guests will practice delivering elevator speeches in person and refine it, leveraging the input and support of a panel of executives in the federal contracting, lending and procurement partnership arenas. Let GWUL help your craft and deliver an effective money pitch!

Please note, to join part two, you must attend part one. All participants will receive a link to register for part two upon completion.

For more information, call 202-265-8200.