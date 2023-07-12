Are you properly insured? Do you know that insurance would benefit you if an unexpected expense came up? Do you have a plan to retire comfortably?

Join the Greater Washington Urban League’s (GWUL) free webinar on July 18 to learn all you need to know about insurance, how to cover your assets when the need arises, and how to prepare for a comfortable retirement.

Hear from experts to learn about insurance, how to cover assets when the need arises, and how to prepare for a comfortable retirement. The July 18 seminars are a part of the GWUL’s Center for Financial Inclusion and Financial Empowerment Center.

The highly interactive classes are designed to include any learner at any level. At no charge but with a commitment to invest in yourself, participants will leave with a pathway to take control of their financial future and the knowledge to build an empowering relationship with money.

For more information, call the Greater Washington Urban League at 202-265-8200.