The government of Jamaica is partnering with the Canadian government to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Haitian National Police (HNP).

The first 16-member cohort of the HNP was equipped in security screening interview techniques during a recently concluded one-week course at the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ). A second batch of HNP participants arrived on Dec. 9. Several training sessions for NHP personnel are to be undertaken over an extended period.

Jamaica’s National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang said that, among other things, the HNP specialized training program is intended to assist in establishing a “self-sustaining, fully functioning police force with the capacity to conduct a wide spectrum of policing functions as a critical tool to creating long- term sustainable solutions in Haiti”.

He noted that the just concluded course seeks to “strengthen the capabilities of members to conduct effective security screening interviews. This enhanced capacity will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in improving security responses by helping to identify and neutralize potential threats before they escalate.”

Dr. Chang, who was addressing the closing ceremony and presentation of certificates at the NPCJ in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine on Friday, Dec. 8, reiterated Jamaica’s commitment to facilitating law enforcement training for the HNP as part of a long-term strategy.

High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic who also brought remarks at the ceremony, said the training program is part of the shared priorities of the governments of Canada, Jamaica, and CARICOM countries to restore peace and stability in Haiti.