Former Virginia House of Delegates member Hala Ayala has announced her campaign for the newly-configured 33rd Senate District. Ayala served from the former 51st District in 2017 and 2019.

She says she wants to return to the General Assembly because Virginians need better representation. Posting on Facebook she wrote, “Right now, too many Virginia families are feeling squeezed. That’s a worry I know firsthand as a single mom, and it’s why I ran for elected office in the first place — to fight for families like mine who didn’t have a voice.”

The 33rd District covers northeastern Prince William County and areas of Fairfax County, including Woodbridge, Occoquan and Lake Ridge.

Ayala will be running against former Prince William County Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who announced her own campaign for the 33rd in January.

Carroll Foy, one of the first Black women to graduate from Virginia Military Institute and a magistrate judge, was first elected as a delegate in 2017. She stepped down in 2021 to seek the Democratic nomination for governor and finished second in the four-way primary behind former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Ayala received more than 1.6 million votes in the 2021 race for lieutenant governor, but ultimately lost to Republican Winsome Sears by a margin of about 50,000 votes.

All seats in the General Assembly will be available in the 2023 campaign under new districts established by the Virginia Supreme Court.