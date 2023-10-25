What candy are you looking forward to this Halloween, and what’s your least favorite?

Ebonie Brown, Charlotte, N.C.

My favorite is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and my least favorite is plain M&M’s.

Julie Williams, Washington, D.C.

My favorite candy is Almond Joy and Wild Berry Skittles. My least-liked candies are Reese’s Pieces and candy corn.

Marilyn Jones, Sacramento, Calif.

My least favorite is candy corn, but my favorite is that candy wrapped in orange and black paper with peanut butter in the middle.

Linda Dumas, Atlanta

I love Kit Kats. Least favorite: candy corn

Christina George, Washington, D.C

My faves are all the fruity ones, and my least fav is black licorice.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright