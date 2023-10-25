Trick or Treat? Happy Halloween!

While Halloween is a time to dress up in cute or scary costumes, go to parties and exchange sweet treats (sometimes with strangers), with COVID-19 still spreading and crime and violence prevalent, it’s important that all your seasonal merriment remains safe.

Even before any of your Halloween turn-up plans, there are some important actions to take to ensure that you and your loved ones are safe while celebrating the spooky season.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “there’s plenty to consider before choosing a costume, putting on makeup, and eating a bag full of treats.”

When picking a costume, the FDA encourages wearing: costumes that say “flame resistant,” on the label, bright, reflective costumes or adding strips of reflective tape to ensure that you and your loved ones can be seen in the dark, and makeup that creates masks and looks, as opposed to full masks that can obscure vision. To avoid allergic reactions, the FDA suggests testing makeup 24-48 hours before having to wear it officially when dressing up.

The FDA also has tips for safe treat consumption, so no one gets tricked, such as: inspecting and unwrapping treats upon arrival; checking for signs of tampering, such as tiny pinholes, discoloration, or a tear; ensuring that young children don’t have choking hazards in their bags, such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, and small toys; and reading labels to avoid allergens.

Go trick or treating in neighborhoods you know and feel safe, or at private parties, and community events. If a situation seems sketchy or downright unsafe, try to avoid it or safely remove yourself from the environment.

If you’re accepting trick-or-treaters, be sure to look out a peephole or unsuspecting window to view your visitors. Be sure to have a light on in front of your door, and if possible, don’t answer the door alone.

If you’re over the age of 21 and going to be consuming alcohol, don’t drink and drive. Go out with a designated driver who isn’t drinking, or to avoid the parking woes of the District, consider taking public transportation or ride shares to safely arrive and leave your destinations.

Be mindful of your surroundings. Try to be aware of the people around you, both the friends or family who you are with, and those you don’t know. Keep up with a buddy so no one gets lost, and in the case someone gets separated, have a time and central meeting location to ensure all your loved ones who you came out with are safely departing with you as well. Further, charge your phone, smart watches, and other electronics so your device maintains battery the entire night.

For the third year in a row, Washingtonians are spending the holiday season COVID-conscious. The benefit of Halloween is that masks have always been part of dressing up, so don’t feel self-conscious about throwing on your mask in indoor places, particularly those hot, sweaty packed parties, where germs are rampant. To add a little pizazz, perhaps incorporate a mask in your costume, or decorate a K95 that perfectly adds to your Halloween 2023 theme.

While Halloween might be about scary fun, it’s not okay to be in truly scary, dangerous or unhealthy situations. However you choose to celebrate this spooky season, have fun, but do so safely.