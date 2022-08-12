A Hampton University alum has produced a new brand of dolls recognizing historically Black colleges and universities.

Brooke Hart Jones, the creator of HBCyoU Dolls, said the dolls are designed to teach children and others about Black higher education institutions.

“I’m just excited to really share the magic of HBCUs with the world,” Jones said, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported Thursday. “We want to really introduce the concept of higher learning in advanced play.”

The dolls are portrayed in various roles such as cheerleading captain, student body president, and homecoming queen. Institutions such as her alma mater, Tuskegee University, and Morehouse College represent the seven schools in the doll collection.

Jones started her pursuit of dollmaking at her home in Dallas and found a manufacturer who could meet the demands for her dolls, WRC reported. She plans to add more dolls with different college majors and interests and looks to partner with more HBCUs.