The District of Columbia Small Business Development Center will sponsor a seminar, “Having the Right Attorney Advise You” on June 8 from noon-2 p.m. at the Howard University School of Business in Northwest.

The purpose of the seminar is to highlight the fact that most business owners don’t have lawyers in their inner circle, and many do not even personally know attorneys. Seeing is believing. Black lawyers not only have the experience and legal knowledge to advocate and advise their business clients, but also possess a cultural competency that enhances their representation to Black business owners.

Inevitably in business, situations will occur where legal advice is highly recommended to make the best-informed business decision. As such, many African American entrepreneurial experts endorse Black business owner’s most needed and natural ally as a Black lawyer.

During this workshop, participants will learn from local lawyers who have practiced business law for years; gain top business legal tips and insight for business owners to protect their product or service and reduce liability; discuss legal information every small business owner should know who wants to grow; and can get on the spot answers to urgent legal questions.

Speakers for the seminar include Carl Brown, DCSBD executive state director; Larry G. Webb, District Director SBA Washington Metropolitan Area District Office moderator; and attorneys Kisha A. Brown, Portia Wood, Sean Trice, Dionna Lewis, and Leslie Wood.

For more information, call Robin Cole at Howard University at 202-806-1550 and/or email at robin.cole@howard.edu.