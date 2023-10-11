The president of Morgan State University and a group of lawmakers, alumni, and pastors stood at the bridge to welcome students back to campus for the first classes since a shooting that injured multiple people and rocked the university’s community on Oct. 3. After five students were shot and injured on campus following a homecoming program, university President David Wilson canceled classes and festivities for the remainder of the week.

“Today, we unfortunately find ourselves navigating this tragic event during a time at which we should be celebrating,” said Wilson in a letter to the university community.”

On Sunday, Wilson, Morgan alumni, and pastors from across Baltimore had a unity walk on the campus and throughout the week Baltimore Police Department chaplains have had prayer walks and special services on campus.

“Faith is very important to provide the hope to navigate through times like this,” said Clarence A. Waymann, assistant director of Memorial Chapel Operations at Morgan State. “Jeremiah 29:11 [says] ‘I know the plans for you to prosper.’ The other plan is to be obedient, which is our love language to God.”

On Saturday night two people were shot on the campus of Bowie State University, according to the Maryland State Police.

Sunday morning Dr. Bernard Richardson, dean of Howard University’s Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel had a moment of silence to remember those shot at both campuses.

“Heal the soul of our nation,” prayed Richardson.

“We are surrounded by so much tragedy, the war in Israel, the conflict in Gaza, the mass shooting at Morgan State University, and last night there was a shooting of two people at Bowie State,” Richardson continued. “These are trying times.”

The Rev. Anika Wilson, pastor of Union Temple Baptist Church in Southeast D.C., delivered the sermon during the Rankin Chapel Service, where she talked about the woman who touched the hem of Jesus’ garment to be healed.

The Rev. Heber Brown III, a pastor and community organizer in Baltimore, said on Sunday Morgan alumni had a Prayer Walk with Dr. Wilson and others “to be a support to the students,” and there were many speakers.

“Our overall message to students is that we will be there to support the students and we will be there throughout the day,” Brown said. “Other churches will be coming to be a physical presence on campus.”

“One of the characteristics of HBCUs is that we are resilient,” Brown said. “We want to let students know that while this was tragic they will heal and this can’t be an interruption for what they came to Morgan State for and to pursue.”

Zy Richardson, an alumnus and parent of a Morgan State student, said that the event this week is just the beginning of a long-term effort to support the school.

“Too often when something like this happens we will say well at least nobody died,” Richardson said. “But this is a traumatic event for students because they are still there.”

“Dr. Wilson said the students needed time to get away because many, like my daughter, really need time to process what happened,” Richardson said. “Many ordered food because they were afraid to go to the cafeteria.”