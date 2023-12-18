The Cricket Celebration Bowl was more than appropriate for Saturday’s Black National championship game between Howard University (HU) and Florida A&M University (FAMU).

Florida A&M University football team defeated Howard University in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 16. (Courtesy photo)

The game, played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, started in 2015 and pits the champions from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the other from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

In the end, after an entertaining game that saw the lead go back and forth, it was number-five FAMU that came away with a hard-fought 30-26 victory to claim the title of Black National champion.

The crowd of 41,108 (third largest in the history of the game) was treated to what was a veritable smorgasbord for HBCUs, featuring band competition, parties, honoring of alumni, a variety of vendors and a general opportunity for African Americans to celebrate the rich legacy and history of HBCUs and the role they have played in history.

“This year’s Bowl brought together two outstanding institutions with a history of success in academics and athletics,” noted John T. Grant Jr., executive director of the Cricket Celebration Bowl as well as the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, which is played every August to kick off the HBCU football season.

“Because of [the schools’ histories], the fans brought an energy that was electric. You could not have had a more high-level game than was played on Saturday. It was played like a championship should be played.”

The goal for the Celebration Bowl is threefold: to bring a world-class experience for student-athletes; bring a world-class experience for the fans; and a world-class experience for the viewers who watch this event on national TV.

The event always draws various celebrities, including current and former NFL players who attend HBCUs, but this year, there was a very special guest: Vice President Kamala Harris, a Howard University alumna.

“We had a bonus for this year’s bowl,” said Grant, who could not hide his excitement. “The Vice President of the United States came out and engaged and participated. We are very, very grateful for that.”

“Tweety” Sweets, a 2007 Howard graduate, traveled by Greyhound from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta to support her alma mater in the bowl.

“During the season, I followed the Howard team and became attached to them,” explained Sweets, an admitted avid fan of all HBCU sports. “They always showed character, played hard and they never quit. I became close to some of the parents and I decided to go to Atlanta to support them.”

Sweets continued, “It was my first time and I have to say that it was a great experience. Not only were there fans and alums from Howard and FAMU, but I met people from North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T, Norfolk State and other HBCUs. The fellowship and networking were tremendous. It was more like a large Black family reunion in December or a homecoming for HBCUs than a bowl game.”

Vaughn Wilson played football at FAMU during the late 80s before graduating in 1991. Since that time, he has been a major part of the University’s athletics. He offered his perspective on the Celebration Bowl experience.

“The Celebration Bowl has become the pinnacle of HBCU sports,” said Wilson, who serves as a photojournalist and writer among other duties. “I have been to the FCS playoffs for years and it cannot compare to the Celebration Bowl. The camaraderie between HBCUs at the event, including schools whose teams were not playing in the championship, is unmatched.”

Wilson emphasized the feelings of togetherness that come from the annual sporting event.

“So many people refer to the Celebration Bowl as a family reunion. It is that and more,” he said. “ It’s a celebration of [Black people] and our culture. I am honored and proud that FAMU played a role in it this year.”