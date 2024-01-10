The term student-athlete is loosely used in today’s athletic conversation.

There are many who question whether the overall needs of young athletes are met through their matriculation. After their careers are finished on the courts or playing fields, are they prepared to pursue careers that are meaningful and difference-makers in their communities?

If you are searching for candidates who are poster material for student-athlete success, look to Ian Wheeler and Marli Berry as examples.

Wheeler is a member of the Howard University football team and Berry is a member of the women’s soccer program. Below are their stories.

Ian Wheeler

Wheeler’s journey to Howard University was unique. An outstanding football player coming out of Houston, Texas, he got lost in the recruiting process in the state known for rich football talent. A few Division III schools recruited him, but Wheeler felt that he had the talent to play at the Division I level.

Howard University football player Ian Wheeler has excelled on the field and classroom, and is now met with opportunities to pursue a professional football career or medical school. (Courtesy photo)

“I felt all along that I could compete at a certain level,” said Wheeler. “I did not want to settle for D-III and that is no reflection on them, but I felt that I could play at a higher level. So, I researched schools that had a football program at the D-I level, but also one that could help me achieve my goals beyond athletics.”

Howard University offered him a chance to come as a walk-on and it paid off handsomely for both.

After quickly moving up the ranks and earning a scholarship, the 5-foot-10-inch, 195-pound speedster became one of the most prolific players in school history. During the past three years, Wheeler has compiled almost 2,500 yards of all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving and kick returns). His all-around skills were important to the growth and success of the program. But it was his specialty, kick returns, where he had the most success. He compiled 1,198 yards for an average of over 25 yards per return during his career, returning a school-record three for touchdowns.

Along the way, he helped lead the Bison to back-to-back Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) titles and a first-ever trip to the Celebration Bowl this season. He earned individual accolades of being named to the prestigious All-MEAC team the past two years.

Always an outstanding strident, he made an important impression in the classroom, with a cumulative 3.57 GPA. This success has put him in a unique predicament.

Because of his success on the football field, Wheeler has gotten the attention of the NFL. He has been invited to attend the HBCU Legacy Bowl in Yulman, Louisiana. (Feb. 24). It is an opportunity to give senior players from HBCUs who are draft eligible an opportunity to showcase their skills for the NFL scouts.

“Playing at the next level is something that I have always thought about since the age of 10,” said Wheeler, a three-time member of the MEAC Commissioner’s All-Academic team. “Just like I felt that I was confident that I could play at the Division I level, I feel like I have been given another chance to prove myself.”

That is only part of the equation: last October, Wheeler was accepted into med school at Howard University.

“My goal, and always has been, is to become a psychiatrist,” explained Wheeler. “I have always had this passion for science. I would eventually like to start a community center for the Black community. We need more programs addressing mental health and what it looks like. We have so many people in our community who have misconceptions that we need to educate and help.”

On the surface, it seems like a tough dilemma in making a choice. But Wheeler takes a different approach.

“I am definitely going to take advantage of the opportunity to play professorially,” he proclaimed. “I will give it all I’ve got. But if that does not work out, I have the option of med school. I can always redirect my brain. If you look at it, it’s good to have options.”

Paul Bowden, Howard senior associate athletic sirector for Student-Athlete Support, has had a front row seat to watch Wheeler’s journey.

“To watch Ian come to Howard as a walk-on and work to earn a scholarship his third season is special,” said Bowden. “There were a number of schools that are between here and Houston that he could have considered. But he chose to pay his own way and it has paid off for him. I have nothing but the utmost respect for him and his journey.”

Marli Berry

Berry came to Howard under different circumstances. A native of Orangevale, California, she has a strong family history at The Hilltop. Her mother is a graduate and a medical doctor.

“I was being recruited but was not sure at first,” said Berry. “I have a brother, who is older and was accepted at Howard. When I came to visit the campus, I knew that it was the place for me to pursue my career. The culture was palpable. There was a unique hustle culture that allowed for competition in a non-toxic way. That had a strong appeal in my decision.”

Again, the HU athletics program was the beneficiary of Berry’s choice. For her, it was not a given as she had to work her way up the first two years before earning a starting spot. She made the most of it and helped contribute to the transition of the program as it changed membership to the Northeast Conference (NEC) during her three-year career.

She turned in her best season in 2023, finishing second on the team in scoring, tallying 18 points in 20 games, including 20 shots on goal and producing an impressive four game winners. The team finished 12-6-2 and advanced to the conference semifinals where they lost in overtime. She was named to the NEC All-Conference team.

Despite the demands of being a student-athlete, Berry got it done and then some in the classroom. The biology major has a 3.86 cumulative GPA and was named to the NEC All-Academic team the past two years.

And if that was not enough of a commitment, Berry found time to work with the Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) and to intern with programs during the summers.

“Athletics can take its toll on students,” offered Berry. “It is like a job. For some student-athletes, it can be overwhelming. There are so many demands and expectations. You have to continue to refocus your priorities and understand the process and the end goal.”

Like Wheeler, Berry was also faced with an executive decision. She received notice that she had also been accepted into med school.

“It was interesting how it all happened,” she recalled. “The day of official acceptance was actually Oct. 15, but that day fell on a Sunday. As it turned out, I received the notice on Oct. 16, which was my birthday. I was so excited.”

Berry has a year of eligibility remaining to play soccer again, but she decided to graduate early (this past December) and opted to use what she calls a “gap” semester to pursue her lifelong dream and follow in her mother’s footsteps.

“For years, I have wanted to be an OBGYN doctor,” she explained. “There has never been any doubt. Ultimately, I plan on being a physician and run my own clinic that would be at a low cost, no insurance to those in the communities that lack the resources to get the best medical care.”

Bowden weighed in on Berry’s journey.

“You have a situation where someone made all the necessary sacrifices. Marli travels over 3,000 miles past a number of schools where she could have attended for an opportunity to play Division I soccer where she could compete for a championship,” Bowden said. “Along the way, she still found time to excel in the classroom, serve on SAAC, do summer internships and now be accepted in three med schools. That is phenomenal in this day and age with all the distractions.