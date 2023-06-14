Picture this: 10 super-talented students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the U.S. are about to dive into an epic summer internship. They’re gearing up for a 10-week deep dive into the world of marketing and communications with Chevrolet in Detroit.

This immersive gig isn’t just about coffee runs and photocopying. These fellows will create content and get up close and personal with the tech powering the auto industry. Plus, they’ll team up with National Newspaper Publication Association (NNPA) journalists and Chevy marketing peeps, testing out the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax on a fantastic group road trip.

They’ll also document their journey on social media because what’s an adventure without some Instagram love, right? Chevy and the NNPA are hosting this hands-on experience for the seventh year, calling it Discover the Unexpected (DTU).

HBCU grads will mentor the students, sharing their pro tips and cheering them on every step of the way. Big names like the TV host, actor Terrence Jenkins, and STEM advocate Justin Shaifer are returning for their third year as DTU ambassadors. ESPN sports journalist and HBCU alum

Tiffany Greene will also join the mentorship crew.

Terrence J perfectly summed up the vibe: “Having support and opportunities during your college years is invaluable and will set you on a path of lifelong success. As a proud HBCU graduate, I am thrilled to collaborate with Chevrolet and the NNPA again to uplift the next generation of talented journalists, marketers, and content creators.”