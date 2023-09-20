Global analytics firm FICO announced on Sept. 14 the launch of its new FICO Educational Analytics Challenge program created for students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) Alabama A&M University and Bowie State University for the fall semester.

The semester-long program features remote mentoring from FICO data scientists and in-person lectures by the firm’s Chief Analytics Officer Dr. Scott Zoldi. The program was created to help promote diversity, equity and inclusion in data science, engineering, and technology fields.

“We are thrilled to partner with FICO in the classroom to help sharpen our students’ analytical skills and improve access to career opportunities in data science, engineering and technology,” said Dr. Velma Latson, technology and security department professor at Bowie State. “

We pride ourselves on equipping our students to be innovators and future industry leaders,” Latson continued. “Thank you to FICO for providing an opportunity for students to learn and think critically about how technology and AI impacts critical decisions made by organizations; this will be a valuable tool for our participating students as they enter the workforce.”

Eight Bowie students are presently in the course dedicated to a project focused on data bias, identification, and mitigation. Plus, four students had a summer internship designed to prepare them to be team leaders in the fall.

The program also provides financial support to enhance analytics study for each participating HBCU and create potential career opportunities for students for employment after graduation.