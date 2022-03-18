Overview: White House Announces Resources Guarding Against Threats to HBCUs White House held a briefing on 3/16/22 announced resources to combat attack threats on HBCU campuses. Announcement led by Vice President Kamala Harris, included statements from Departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Education

Thirty-six historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have received bomb threats against their campuses since February 1, 2022. HBCUs are now eligible for grant funding under the Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) program from the Department of Education (ED). The program will enhance campus security and provide mental health resources. Vice President Kamala Harris announced at a briefing on March 16 with Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security John Tien.

“We at the Department of Education are listening. In my conversations with HBCU presidents, I’ve heard an urgent need for more resources,” said Cardona. “Install more security cameras, improve emergency response plans, train personnel on proper procedures for handling bomb threats and provide students with mental health services. Likewise, students are speaking out about the trauma they have experienced and the safety they deserve.”

No explosive devices were found on any threatened HBCU campus, but significant and lasting damage from threats has endangered students, faculty, staff, safety and security at these institutions. HBCU students have already experienced negative impacts from the pandemic, such as lingering effects of illness, trauma, and basic needs insecurities. The bomb threats further burden campuses with additional stress and anxiety that negatively affect academic success.

ED will work with HBCUs that have received recent bomb threats to determine if Project SERV can provide funds to their campuses for immediate needs. A jointly developed resource guide from ED, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice is now available to help HBCUs with long-term improvements to campus mental health programs, campus safety, and emergency management planning and response. This resource guide is a centralized source on grant programs and technical assistance activities across federal agencies. Awards typically range from $50,000 to $150,000 per school.

Ronald Mason, Jr., president of the University of the District of Columbia (UDC), attended the White House briefing with more than 40 HBCU presidents. UDC received a bomb threat.

“Some of the HBCU campuses had real time lost to learning. We were fortunate because our learning was not disrupted as much as on some other HBCU campuses because we are in the District of Columbia,” said Mason. “We have relationships with some federal agencies, so we have resources that other HBCUs might not have. The Biden-Harris administration has made great efforts to put more resources into HBCUs that has really saved most HBCUs.”

In addition to threats against HBCUs, Harris’ commented on a significant spike in incidences of violence and hate against Jewish communities, Asian-American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities, and LGBTQ+ communities.

“We are reminded of the terrible cost of violence and hate. Every American should be able to learn, work, worship and gather without fear,” said Harris. “It is our duty to do everything we can to protect all of our communities. Harm against any one of our communities is a harm against all of us.”

A video of the briefing is available at: https://youtu.be/DjW_SZelatU