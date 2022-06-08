CARICOM Secretary-General Carla Barnett recently traveled to Suriname for discussions with President Santokhi for the 43rd meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

The conference, held June 3-5, was led by Santokhi, who assumed chairmanship of the community.

Dr. Barnett said discussions with Santohki included work to be done in the region. The conference included follow-up discussions on the recent CARICOM Agri Investment Forum and Expo held in Georgetown, Guyana in May, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region. Heads of government also deliberated on climate change and climate financing.