The sixth annual Community Day Health and Wellness Fair, sponsored by the Place of Worship advisory board in concert with Valley Avenue, is set for Saturday at Oxon Run Park in southeast Washington.

The event will run from 2-6 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to get free masks, vaccines, dental exams, therapy dogs, raffles for items such as free Washington Nationals, Wizards and Mystics tickets, and health education, among other things, WTOP reported.

The fair in Ward 8 will offer free lunch to the first 700 area residents.

The main stage will offer presentations from D.C. Health’s Clovis Barnes, the Rev. Carmi Washington Flood from the Maryland Department of Health, Veronica Flood of the Virginia Department of Health, and D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8).

Entertainers include African drummers from the Imani Temple African American Catholic Congregation, songwriter and producer Robert E. Person, Minister Tia LyDawn Singleton and go-go band Let it Flow.

The Rev. Darryl! L.C. Moch, co-chair of the Place of Worship advisory board, said the fair has something for everyone.

“It’s a great way to get out and spend the day in a wholesome way, in our community,” he said, WTOP reported. “You can come and get things that you actually need to make your life better.”