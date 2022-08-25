Although the White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency last month with fewer than 20,000 cases detected nationwide, Prince George’s County health officials say the disease won’t have as big an effect as COVID-19.

Dr. Ernest Carter, the county’s chief health officer, summarized a few reasons why.

“With monkeypox, you have to have skin contact. You have to have intimate contact. Even when it comes out in droplets, you literally have to kiss on somebody or spray in somebody’s face for that to happen,” Carter said during a monekypox virtual town hall Wednesday. “We don’t anticipate that monkeypox will spread in the school system like COVID did.”

During the first week or two in the county’s public schools, nurses are required to instruct students on hand washing to promote and encourage cleanliness, said Dr. Traci Jones with the school system.

Jones also said students and staff shouldn’t share utensils, school supplies, clothing and other personal items.

She said will meet with principals and athletic directors to present information on monkeypox.

Athletic directors must ensure athletic equipment gets wiped down after each use. Coaches mush also conduct a verbal questionnaire with student athletes to see if they’re experiencing a fever and rashes.

Currently, students and staff must wear masks inside all school buildings.

“We are [about] prevention,” she said.

The CDC noted less than 500 cases in Maryland, so there’s a limited number of vaccines and monkey vaccine appointments in Prince George’s aren’t booked through Friday, Sept. 2.

One specific question asked dealt with those in the LGBTQ community.

The CDC notes about 99% of the cases are among men and about 94% are reportedly men-to-men sexual or close contact.

The federal agency noted how it will frame its message about monkeypox and not stigmatized gay and bisexual men. It also provides advice state, local and community leaders to simply describe monkeypox as a public health issue.

“At this time, data suggest that gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases in the current monkeypox outbreak,” said Henry Bishop, administrative chief for the county Health Department’s HIV and STD prevention program. “However, anyone regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity that has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.”

For more information, call the county Health Department’s Monkeypox Call Center at 301-883-6566.