I really enjoyed this month’s health supplement. The articles were great, and I especially liked the picture of the Christmas tree with the weights and fruits as ornaments. That was very creative and even gave me a few ideas!

Jake M. Young

Washington, D.C.

Absenteeism a Real Issue

There’s no simple solution for chronic absenteeism in District schools. One side thinks the penalty and punishment should be tougher on parents, while the other thinks more tax dollars will solve the problem. While it seems like a losing battle, I am glad that the City Council is at least attempting to tackle the issue.

Milton Tilburn

Washington, D.C.