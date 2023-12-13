The holiday season is a time for joy, togetherness, and indulgence. While festive eating is often a cherished tradition, it can be hard to maintain a healthy diet. With a few helpful strategies, you can have a balance between eating delicious holiday meals and maintaining your well-being.

Practice portion control

One key component of healthy eating during the holidays is portion control. Monitoring portion sizes can be challenging, but can be easily managed by:

Choosing smaller plates to ensure you are eating small portions and serving sizes.

Avoiding going back for seconds to prevent overeating.

Paying attention to your body’s hunger cues. Learn when your body is telling you it is satisfied and when to stop eating.

Enjoying holiday treats in moderation and savoring the small, portioned meals.

Fill your plate with colorful foods and lean proteins

Fill your plate with vibrant colors by adding a variety of fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are rich in nutrients and provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support your immune system and overall health.

Lean proteins such as turkey, chicken, fish, or plant-based alternatives are a great way to keep your holiday meals healthy. Proteins are key to helping you feel full and satisfied. If you’re the host of the holiday party, you can even choose to serve the vegetable options first to ensure that your guests are also consuming their necessary vegetables.

Stay hydrated and active

It is important to remember to stay hydrated. Drinking water throughout the day helps control your appetite and keeps your body functioning. Choose water, tea, or infused water to stay refreshed. Sometimes thirst can be mistaken for hunger.

Be sure to also stay active during the holidays. With all the busy gatherings, holiday festivities, and overall stress of the season, it can be easy to fall off track of your fitness goals. Physical activity can help balance out any extra calories that you consume and can also boost your mood. You can go for a walk after dinner, walk around the mall as you do your Christmas shopping, or play games with your family that will get your body moving and keep you active.

Choose healthy cooking methods

If you are the cook at your holiday gathering, the way you prepare your food matters. Read food labels, measure your ingredients, and avoid choosing processed foods. Opt for cooking methods such as:

Slow cooking: Slow cookers use low heat over an extended period, making them the best method for cooking tougher cuts of meat.

Slow cookers use low heat over an extended period, making them the best method for cooking tougher cuts of meat. Grilling: Grilling is a helpful option for vegetables, fish, and lean meats.

Grilling is a helpful option for vegetables, fish, and lean meats. Baking and roasting: Baking or roasting certain foods is a great cooking method for many dishes such as poultry and vegetables and requires little use of added fats.

Baking or roasting certain foods is a great cooking method for many dishes such as poultry and vegetables and requires little use of added fats. Sauteing: Sauteing foods requires little oil or butter and is an overall healthier way of preparing food.

Healthy eating during the holiday season does not mean that you must deprive yourself. Instead, you can make mindful choices that support your well-being. By prioritizing portion control, choosing nutrient-rich options, and staying mindful of your eating and cooking habits, you can enjoy festive eating while nurturing your body and health.

#BESTME

Well-child visits and scheduling appointments for children



Have your children had their well-child visit yet this year? As the year ends and temperatures continue to change, so could your child’s health. Regular checkups are vital for monitoring your child’s health, growth, and development.

Your child should have a well-child visit every year around the time of their birthday. These appointments help your child’s provider diagnose and treat any potential health issues as early as possible. During a well-child visit, you and your child should expect:

A physical exam

Growth and development checks

Hearing and vision screenings

Appropriate shots/vaccines

Lab testing (including blood lead levels)

Mental health and risk behavior check

Health education for parent and child

It is recommended by AmeriHealth Caritas DC that your child visit their primary care provider at these ages:

3 – 5 days old

1 month

2 months

4 months

6 months

9 months

12 months (1 year)

15 months

18 months

24 months (2 years)

Every year starting at age 3 to 21

Plan ahead by reaching out to your child’s primary care provider. The earlier you reach out, the easier it may be to schedule an appointment. You can also inquire about virtual appointments if you do not have transportation to your child’s doctor’s appointments. Transportation is available for AmeriHealth Caritas DC enrollees for routine appointments and urgent follow-up visits. You can call Enrollee Services at 1-800-315-3485 to schedule a ride to and from appointments at no cost.

For more information on well-child visits, immunizations for children, and other child benefits for AmeriHealth Caritas DC enrollees, visit www.amerihealthcaritasdc.com and view our Well-Child Care Guide,

All images are used under license for illustrative purposes only. Any individual depicted is a model.