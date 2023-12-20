Sweet eggnog mixed with spiced rum, holiday hams, and robust rice dishes are set to fill plates and mouths this holiday season, with families and friends preparing delicious meals to celebrate the joyous time of year.

With seasonal treats come artificial sugars, unhealthy fat intake, and, sometimes, unwanted weight gain to take with us into the new year. However, there are skillful ways to create holiday meals with healthier food options and ingredients that will deliver a tasty level of satisfaction.

Here are a few helpful tips to to keep your holiday fun festive but health-conscious as you close 2023 and usher in a new year.

Pair Fruits and Vegetables With Every Meal

The American Heart Association recommends four servings of fruit, as well as five servings of vegetables per day. Fruits and vegetables are jam-packed with minerals, vitamins and antioxidants, adding very few calories to your daily intake.

Fruits and vegetables are also rich in fiber, helping to maintain a healthy weight, and protect against diabetes, cancer and heart disease.

Processed vs. Lean Meats

Meat and poultry are delectable, and prominent sources of protein in our diets. However, processed meats, such as sausage, bacon, and hot dogs are high in nitrates, sodium and artificial additives that can increase the risk of cancer, heart disease and other illnesses.

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, “consuming just one hot dog a day can increase the risk of colorectal cancer by 21 percent.”

This holiday, try sticking to leaner meats, like white meat from chicken, turkey, duck, fish and other seafoods.

Choosing Healthier Cooking Methods

You may have some healthy items on the menu, but the method in which you cook your foods will also determine the nutritional value of the final meal.

Frying, for example, is one of the unhealthiest ways to prepare your foods, as fried foods are high in trans and saturated fats, which are widely known to increase cholesterol and blood levels, as well as damage to your arterial walls. Several studies in adults have shown a significant association between eating fried foods and a greater risk for developing heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Attempt to cook your holiday meals using low-fat cooking methods, like boiling or steaming, especially when cooking vegetables. If you are looking for a crispier finish to your meats, baking, broiling, or grilling are great alternatives instead of frying.

Remixing Recipes With Healthier Ingredient Options:

Many of our most popular food choices have a healthier alternative to accomplish a similar taste, with lesser calories, sugars, and preservatives.

Try switching out some of your standard grocery items with fresher, or organic choices for healthier results. Here are 10 food alternatives to consider replacing while cooking in the kitchen this season:

Greek yogurt instead of sour cream

Mashed cauliflower instead of mashed potatoes

Riced cauliflower instead of rice

Brown rice instead instead of white rice

Multigrain or whole wheat pasta instead of white pasta

Low fat cheese instead of full-fat cheese

Ghee or avocado instead of butter

Honey or agave instead of sugar

coconut flour (or organic, unbleached all-purpose flour) instead of All-purpose bleached flour

Ground turkey for ground beef

Also, Lance London, owner of Carolina Kitchen, offered a healthy appetizer that will be sure to impress guests during your holiday celebrations.

Lance London’s Tasty Tortillas (Plant Based)

Lance London, owner of Carolina Kitchen, enjoys creating plant-based meals of classic soul food favorites.

After bringing plant-based options to his new Capital Heights location, Lance Londer, owner of Carolina Kitchen shared a healthy recipe for plant-based bites to titillate guest’s appetites and tastebuds.

Ingredients:

Sweet Potatoes 3 cups chopped sweet potatoes cooked peeled and cut into cubes 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon chili powder 1 teaspoon ground cumin sea salt to taste

Black Bean Mash 2.5 cups canned black beans drained and rinsed 2 tablespoons tahini (option to replace with 2 tablespoons of olive oil) 1 teaspoon cumin juice from a half lime (2 tablespoons) 1/4 teaspoon sea salt 1/4 cup olive oil splash of milk (any kind) 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 1/2 yellow onion finely diced salt and pepper to taste

Other 8 whole wheat tortillas 1/2 cup green chiles 1/2 cup harissa sauce (option to replace with salsa) 1/2 cup sweet corn canned or frozen 1/2 cup chopped onion



Directions:

Combine sweet potato ingredients, making sure to thoroughly mix oil and seasoning Prepare black bean marsh which serves as a hearty meat substitute Lay out tortillas Add portions of sweet potatoes and black bean marsh Top with corn, onion, chiles, and harissa sauce Roll tortillas (add toothpick or skewer if desired) Can be heated or served at room temperature Slice each tortilla in half and serve with favorite garnish

WI contributing writer Dr. Patrise Holden contributed to this story.