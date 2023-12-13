Chef Huda’s Signature Soulful Soup

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 2 cloves garlic

minced 1 pound spicy Italian turkey sausage

casings removed 3 3/4 cups canned low-sodium black-eyed peas (from two 15-ounce cans)

2 cups roughly chopped collard greens

2 cups diced roasted tomatoes (from one 15 1/2-ounce can)

1 cup diced Vidalia onion

1 cup diced red bell pepper

1 cup diced yellow bell pepper

1 tablespoon Just Savor Cajun Kick seasoning

1 teaspoon ground cumin

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

What To Do:

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan or dutch oven over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the sausage and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the black-eyed peas, collards, tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, Cajun seasoning and cumin and stir. Cook, stirring, until the collards begin to wilt, about 4 minutes. Increase the heat to medium high, then add the chicken broth and stir. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly reduced, 15 to 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Winter Harris’ Healthy Collard Greens

Ingredients:

1 bunch of collard greens

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 cup low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (adjust to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 Smoked Turkey Wings

1 Small Onion, Red and Green Bell Pepper, All Thinly Sliced (Optional)

Instructions:

Start by washing the collard greens thoroughly. Remove the tough stems and chop the leaves into bite-sized pieces. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the diced onion and minced garlic, and sauté until they become translucent and fragrant. Add the collard greens to the pot and stir well to coat them with the onion and garlic mixture. Pour in the low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth, smoked paprika, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Stir everything together. Cover the pot and let the collard greens simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until they are tender. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Once the collard greens are cooked to your desired tenderness, remove the pot from the heat and stir in the apple cider vinegar. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Serve the healthy collard greens as a side dish or as a main course with some whole-grain rice or cornbread.

Harris told the Informer, “You can double or triple this recipe for larger crowds.”

“ I hope you enjoy this healthier take on this traditional soul food fave! ”

Get more of Winter’s recipes on traditional favorites The Single Housewife Affirmation Cookbook: Mastering the Kitchen and the Single Life Effortlessly

Lance London’s Tasty Tortillas (Plant Based)

Photo 1: Plant based tortillas add color, flavor and a healthy alternative to any meal

Photo 2: Lance London, owner of Carolina Kitchen, enjoys creating plant based meals of classic soul food favorites

After bringing plant based options to his new Capital Heights location, Lance Londer, owner of Carolina Kitchen shared a healthy recipe for plant based bites to titillate guest’s appetites and tastebuds.

Ingredients:

Sweet Potatoes 3 cups chopped sweet potatoes cooked peeled and cut into cubes 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon chili powder 1 teaspoon ground cumin sea salt to taste

Black Bean Mash 2.5 cups canned black beans drained and rinsed 2 tablespoons tahini (option to replace with 2 tablespoons of olive oil) 1 teaspoon cumin juice from a half lime (2 tablespoons) 1/4 teaspoon sea salt 1/4 cup olive oil splash of milk (any kind) 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 1/2 yellow onion finely diced salt and pepper to taste

Other 8 whole wheat tortillas 1/2 cup green chiles 1/2 cup harissa sauce (option to replace with salsa) 1/2 cup sweet corn canned or frozen 1/2 cup chopped onion



Directions: