Happy Healthy Holidays!

As the holidays are about spreading joy, cheer and good news, here at The Washington Informer, we hope to empower you with information to keep you happy and healthy this season and beyond.

While this time of year is often marked with family, friends and food-filled festivities, be sure to take a safe and healthy approach when letting the good times roll.

The food you eat, the lights you use to decorate, and the people you hang around can all contribute to your health and happiness this holiday season.

Being surrounded by good drinks, great food and even better company is part of what makes the holiday season such a joyous time. However, it’s important to think about your health and others when indulging this time of year.

An October 2021 survey conducted by Herbalife Nutrition evaluated a panel of 2000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday– examining pre, during and post-holiday eating habits. The study showed 64% of the respondents expected to gain as much as eight pounds in anticipation of holiday overindulgence.

Although you may find yourself surrounded by eggnog, feasts and tantalizing treats, this guide will offer tips to help you enjoy the holiday season with healthier food options.

In addition, during this time, we need to make sure we’re protecting one another from getting sick.

According to the Centers for Disease Control: “large gatherings, crowded travel, and more time indoors can mean more viruses spreading around the holidays.” Even with such statistics, no need to fear or fret, masking up, regularly washing hands and being updated on the latest vaccines are ways to keep your holiday gatherings safe and healthy.

Finally, this guide provides tips for managing stress, suggests ideas for sustainable practices when decorating and eating, and offers food for thought when considering goals for the new year.

With the right resources, there are many ways to keep you, your family and the environment safe and healthy during the holidays.

From considering environmentally friendly celebratory practices, to finding healthier alternatives to classic holiday dishes, check out ways to enjoy a merry and bright season, while keeping you and your loved ones happy and healthy this festive season and in 2024.