The birth of a baby is a life-changing event, and there’s a lot to do to get ready. One of the most important is to see your health care provider for regular checkups. These checkups are part of prenatal care — the health care you get while you are pregnant. They can help prevent problems, giving you and your growing baby the best chance for good health. They also offer a safe space in which to ask questions.1

What happens at a prenatal checkup?

During a prenatal visit, your health care provider will check for problems that can happen during pregnancy. They will ask about your health history and perform a physical exam. They’ll check your weight and discuss how much weight gain is healthy for your body. At some visits, they may also check your health with a blood test or imaging test. One type of imaging test is an ultrasound exam. These show how your baby is growing, which can be exciting to see.1

You may be asked to provide a urine sample. Infections of the urinary tract (UTIs) are common during pregnancy. They can increase the risk of giving birth too early. A preterm birth is when you have your baby before 38 weeks of pregnancy.1

When should I get a prenatal checkup?

If you think you may be pregnant, call your provider to set up a visit. If you are pregnant, it’s best to have regular prenatal checkups. Most women see their provider each month during early pregnancy. As they get closer to their expected day of delivery, they usually see their provider more often.1

Ask your provider for a schedule of prenatal visits that’s best for your health and the health of your baby.

Source:

“Pregnancy Check-Ups,” National Institutes of Health, https://newsinhealth.nih.gov/2021/04/pregnancy-check-ups.

