In a recent conversation with Henry Hicks III, the newly appointed CEO/president of the National Black MBA Association, he shared his journey, aspirations, and plans for the organization’s future. Hicks, a Lifetime member since the early ’90s, expressed his deep-rooted connection to the association, citing its significant impact on both his personal and professional growth.

“For me, the National Black MBA Association has always been a vital part of my development, personally and professionally,” Hicks shared. “Understanding its power and the potential it holds to advance African Americans economically with a social, economic, and civil rights perspective has been integral.”

Hicks brings a diverse background, having delved into corporate ventures and entrepreneurial pursuits, including his work in the arts as CEO of the National Museum of African American Music in Tennessee. Drawing parallels between his experiences, Hicks highlighted the common threads of business acumen, entrepreneurship, and operational intricacies prevalent in his varied roles.

Reflecting on his new position, Hicks spoke passionately about the new frontiers the association aims to conquer. “We’re looking at a new mountain to climb,” he emphasized, acknowledging the groundwork laid by the association over its 53-year history while pointing toward a progressive direction for the future. “It’s important to leverage the history while looking at what’s on the horizon – what’s next.”

The association’s next steps under Hicks’ leadership revolve around key pillars: career advancement, wealth creation, and policy for impact. Hicks stressed “The importance of aligning programming to cater to the diverse membership base, from aspiring high school students to seasoned professionals considering retirement and corporate board participation.” Moreover, he mentioned the need for robust marketing strategies to spotlight the chapters’ impactful work, reinforcing the association’s narrative on a national scale. Strengthening the bond between the national organization and its chapters also stands as a core focus to maximize support and value for members.

Addressing policy engagement, Hicks detailed plans to generate informed discussions through white papers and periodic op-eds, advocating for issues directly affecting underrepresented communities. His strategy includes a multi-pronged approach to articulate the association’s stance while engaging in critical policy dialogues.

Looking ahead to the upcoming conference in September 2024, Hicks envisions a dynamic event with diverse programming tailored to specific demographics within the membership. “Our aim is to create an inclusive platform that blends intellectual stimulation, career advancement opportunities, and lifestyle-related events.”

While discussing his leadership approach, Hicks highlighted personal hobbies like writing, golf, travel, and music as avenues for relaxation and self-expression. “My go-to song is Chuck Brown’s ‘It Don’t Mean a Thing.’ I’m also enjoying ‘God Did’ by DJ Khaled along with some Chris Brown, Breland, and After7.” His eclectic taste in music mirrors his multifaceted approach to leadership, embodying diversity, and inclusivity. As Hicks embarks on this transformative journey, he remains committed to balancing his professional responsibilities with his personal life. With family support and a wealth of experiences to draw from, Henry aspires to lead the National Black MBA Association toward greater heights.

With Henry Hicks III at the helm, the National Black MBA Association sets sail on a new chapter, steering towards inclusivity, empowerment, and unwavering advocacy for its members.