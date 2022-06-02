9-12 graders invited to apply The free 10 day journalism program will be hosted online with Howard professors, journalists, students and alumni.

Howard University Multicultural Media Academy will host high school students online at a free journalism workshop. The virtual 10-day program is open from June 20 to July 1, 2022. Ninth- 12th grade scholars attending any U.S. high school, or new graduates who will enter college in the fall are eligible. The program will focus on how to use the power of multimedia journalism to cover health and wellness in underserved communities.

The application for the summer program is available at https://bit.ly/2022HowardHealthJournalism. The deadline for application submission is at 11 p.m. Friday, June 10. The workshop is sponsored by the Dow Jones News Fund, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Department of Media, Journalism and Film in the Cathy Hughes School of Communications.

The workshops will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students will learn reporting, interviewing, scriptwriting, editing, multimedia, social media, ethics, professional development and other topics. Students will work under the guidance of a talented pool of professional journalists along with Howard professors, college students and alumni.

High school students will learn how to write news stories, capture audio, shoot and edit video, take photos, use interactive tools, incorporate social media and build a portfolio of their work. They will also develop an understanding of interrelated social issues — such as housing and hunger — that contribute to making communities unhealthy. Their work will be published and distributed by the award-winning Howard University News Service and VoicesofTomorrow.news. Participants are also eligible for Dow Jones News Fund scholarships.

“We’re honored that Howard was again selected to host a Dow Jones News Fund Workshop and train young reporters to cover health inequities,” said Professor Yanick Rice Lamb. “It’s a great program with amazing students.” Lamb is the co-director of the program with Dr. Christine McWhorter, an assistant professor of broadcast journalism, and Professor Ericka Blount, a lecturer and adviser to 101Magazine.net and TruthBeTold.news.

For more information, please contact mjf.howard@gmail.com or (202) 806-7694.