While a number of the District’s political movers and shakers have made their way to the His & Hers restaurant in Northeast to eat a meal and cut a deal, its owner Paul Winestock wants it to be known that his business welcomes everyone.

“I wanted to set up a place where people could feel comfortable coming,” Winestock said. “His & Hers should be a home away from home. The food here is reasonably priced and healthy.”

Winestock and a former partner, Sheena Alston, co-founded the restaurant in the Woodbridge neighborhood of Ward 5 located on Rhode Island Avenue in early 2020. The restaurant sits in the place where Japanese eatery Momo Yakitori formerly operated.

A lifelong resident of the ward, Winestock wanted to give back to the community in which he grew up. Winestock served 23 years in prison on drug possession charges while one of his employees earlier completed a 41-year sentence.

His & Hers has established partnerships with District agencies including the Department of Employment Services, the Department of Small and Local Business Development, the Department of Youth and Rehabilitative Services and the Office of Neighborhood Engagement and Safety, to seek new employees and utilize the training programs and resources offered. In addition to managing the restaurant, Winestock works fulltime as the executive director of Saving Our Next Generation, a nonprofit committed to improving the lives of youth.

His & Hers maintains two levels in its building. The upstairs consists of a small dining area and a bar, plus three television monitors hanging from the ceiling. The downstairs consists of a meeting room that can be used by groups for events. There are also tables outside of the restaurant for customers.

Customers can eat breakfast, lunch or dinner with a carryout option. The restaurant doesn’t offer delivery. For breakfast, a customer can opt for such fare as chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and steak and eggs. In regard to lunch and dinner, various salads and cuisine such as grilled lamb chops, roasted chicken and several types of pasta count among the offerings. The menu, however, does not include pork.

While His & Hers has been in business less than three years, it has already gained a reputation for its political clientele. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Council members Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) and Trayon White (D-Ward 8), former Council members Vincent Orange, Harry Thomas and David Grosso, and three of Orange’s opponents in the June 21 Democratic primary, Zachary Parker, Faith Gibson Hubbard and Gordon Fletcher, have patronized the restaurant.

McDuffie said small businesses like His & Hers continue to be needed in Ward 5 and throughout the city.

“Businesses like His & Hers employ people who live in the community,” McDuffie said. “It’s a great place to eat no matter who you are.”