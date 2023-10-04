Howard University Hospital executives and staffers held a graduation ceremony on Sept. 27 at the Blackburn Center on the university’s main campus to recognize and celebrate at-risk youth participants in its program, the ENGAGE Saturday Academy.

“It’s not just my obligation to stitch you up, but I fundamentally believe that a trauma center ought to build you up,” said Dr. Mallory Williams, chief of the Trauma Center at the hospital. “We want to help strive to be a part of this community.”

The ENGAGE Saturday Academy is a product of the Howard University Center for Excellence and is sponsored by the D.C. Department of Health and Howard University’s Hospital’s Level One Trauma Center. The program works to be a positive force in the community and to prevent trauma by engaging people in a supportive and healing manner.

The genesis of the program started in 2013 as ENGAGE (Empowering the Next Generation to Achieve Greatness Everyday). Dr. Roger Mitchell, the former District chief medical examiner and chair of the pathology department at Howard University College of Medicine, serves as the leader of the academy.

The selected students are educated by professionals in financial literacy, conflict resolution, career paths, entrepreneurship, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) as well as manhood development component during the summer.

The Graduation

Among the participants who were present to receive their certificates were Darrell Houston, Morgan Houston, Jayden Johnson, Jamall Pannell, Julien Nyankale-Thompson, and Andre Wright. The eight other participants could not attend the ceremony due to family obligations and other circumstances. Mitchell delivered the keynote address.

“I encourage As’ and Bs’ in school but during this speech I want you all to focus on Ds’,” Mitchell, 49, said. “Dedication means that people are depending on you, and you must be selfless. Make your word your bond. Discipline means you say yes to things you say yes to and no to things you say no to. If you don’t discipline yourself, you will be disciplined. Determination means that no matter how high the mountain, say to yourself I am going to climb it. Delayed gratification means I am willing to wait, and I am willing to get it the right way.”

Mitchell said even though the participants finished the program, the mentoring will continue, pledging to follow up with them throughout the school year. Kenyatta Hazelwood, the program director for the Center for Excellence for Trauma and Violence Prevention, said the participants have been given the tools to succeed and they should utilize them.

Morgan Houstonm, who attends Friendship Collegiate Academy in Northeast, liked participating in the program.

“This was something that was positive,” said Morgan, 15, who confessed to being a gunshot victim. “It has defined a pathway for me to contribute to the community. I found the program to be inspirational.”