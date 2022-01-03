**FILE** Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a March 23 press briefing in Annapolis to give an update on the state response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy of the governor's office)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the latest surge of COVID-19 cases in the state is a harbinger of the next four to six weeks, which he worries could be the “worst” the state has seen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hogan said during an appearance Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union” that the vast majority of people in the state have been vaccinated and that the holdouts are fueling the latest round of cases.

“We have overflowing hospitals,” Hogan said, The Associated Press reported. “And so that 8% of the population that has not been vaccinated is responsible for 75% of all the people who are filling up our COVID beds.”

As of Monday, about 92% of Maryland adults had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while roughly 4.3 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to a state-run dashboard.

Maryland’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been at record levels since late last month and have risen virtually every day since the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in the state early last month.

The daily cumulative number surpassed 2,000 for the first time on Dec. 28 and has increased every day since, including a record-high of 2,746 on Monday.

