ANNAPOLIS — In his final budget presentation as Maryland governor, Larry Hogan on Wednesday released a $58.2 billion fiscal 2023 budget proposal with a focus on law enforcement, tax cuts and education.

During a press briefing inside the State House, the Republican governor said the spending plan includes $1 billion in school construction, $601 million towards higher education and $30 million for the More Jobs in Maryland tax credit program slated to help 84 small businesses and 3,540 jobs.

Hogan hoisted purple budget books — a nod to bipartisanship after distributing black budget books for several years.

“We’ve been through a lot together, especially over the last two years as we have tirelessly battled a global pandemic,” he said. “I can think of no better way than begin this last year by presenting a budget which continues to keep the promises we made, and it builds on bipartisan progress that we have achieved to change Maryland for the better.”

This year’s proposed budget is $3.2 billion less than the current spending plan, but doesn’t include a tax increase and adds at least $3.6 billion in savings for the state’s rainy day fund.

According to the spending proposal, about $8.15 billion would be allocated for education, including a record $1 billion in school construction.

Tthe education funding includes $144 million to support pre-kindergarten for low-income 3-year and 4-year-old children, which connects to part of the legislature’s approval for the massive Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education plan.

Although public safety would represent 5% of next year’s total expenditures, it proposed the biggest increase at 14% from this year’s spending plan.

He announced last week to encourage lawmakers approve a three-year, $500 million “Refund the Police” initiative. Some of the expenditures include $190 million in salaries and bonuses, about $87 million in capital projects, nearly $60 million in grants, $10 million for scholarships and loan repayments for police officers and students pursuing careers in law enforcement and $9.2 million to continue efforts to modernize the state police vehicle fleet.

Locally, the state attorney’s offices in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County are slated to receive $1.8 million and $1.2 million, respectively.

Health accounts for the highest expenditures in the proposed budget at 32%, but decreased by 3% from this year’s spending plan.

The plan includes $4.6 billion in Medicaid, a $538 million increase from this fiscal year. An estimated $187 million was earmarked to fund behavioral health, development disabilities and other health care services.

“The submission of this budget today shows just how far we have come over the last seven years,” Hogan said. “This is just the first step in the budget process and we look forward to briefing legislative leaders this afternoon and to working together with both the House and the Senate in the weeks ahead … to enact a final budget.”

House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) questioned whether the budget attempts to fund priorities such as child care, victim assistance and infrastructure upgrades.

“I am skeptical this budget does enough to address historic state staffing shortages that put Marylanders at risk every day,” she said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the governor and the Senate and will continue to ask, ‘Is this helping the families who’ve been left behind in post-pandemic recovery?'”