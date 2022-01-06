Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says omicron is now the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the state.

“According to the University of Maryland’s Institute for Genome Sciences, 88% of all recently analyzed samples tested positive for the omicron variant,” Hogan said Wednesday during a Board of Public Works meeting, WTOP reported.

The governor, citing statistics from the University of Maryland Medical System, said 74% of the system’s COVID-19 hospitalizations were among unvaccinated individuals, while only 2% over the past 30 days were among those who’ve gotten booster shots.

Hogan said the serious shortage of at-home rapid test kits was discussed at a White House COVID-19 briefing Tuesday. He said it will be “many weeks before the federal government is able to begin distributing more tests,” WTOP reported.

Hogan said his administration has its own plan to acquire as many at-home rapid test kits as possible “from multiple different sources.”