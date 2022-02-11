**FILE** Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a March 23 press briefing in Annapolis to give an update on the state response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy of the governor's office)
**FILE** Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Courtesy of the governor's office)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he wants the state board of education to end its mask policy, now that coronavirus positivity rates have markedly improved among children.

Hogan said “a growing consensus among medical professionals, parents and bipartisan state officials” has called for the policy to be dropped.

“In light of dramatic improvements to our health metrics and the widespread availability of vaccines, I am calling on you to take action to rescind this policy,” the governor said Thursday, WTOP reported.

The board responded in a statement that it is “watching with optimism as COVID-19 metrics improve.”

“We will continue to listen and work with our state and local partners in continuing this work,” the statement said.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, https://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact