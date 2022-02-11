Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he wants the state board of education to end its mask policy, now that coronavirus positivity rates have markedly improved among children.

Hogan said “a growing consensus among medical professionals, parents and bipartisan state officials” has called for the policy to be dropped.

“In light of dramatic improvements to our health metrics and the widespread availability of vaccines, I am calling on you to take action to rescind this policy,” the governor said Thursday, WTOP reported.

The board responded in a statement that it is “watching with optimism as COVID-19 metrics improve.”

“We will continue to listen and work with our state and local partners in continuing this work,” the statement said.