With the end of 2023 less than two weeks away, end-of-the-year burnout is real. It’s been a long, busy year, filled with national and international crises, and for many people marked with personal and financial challenges as well.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), the holiday season can be even more stressful for Americans.

In a study conducted by the APA, nearly 89% have concerns about not having enough money, and about missing loved ones and anticipating family conflict this time of year. Further, nearly 41% said that their stress level increases during the holiday season from November to January, and 43% said that the stress of the holidays interferes with their ability to enjoy them.

The holiday season is all about “tidings of comfort and joy,” as the carol “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” says, not stress.

If you’re feeling holiday stress because of the amount of cash in your account or the people you have to deal with, try to reframe. This holiday season, attempt to create memorable moments filled with people you love and joyous times.

If you feel pressured to give a gift, but don’t have a lot of cash, try going places such as thrift stores or finding alternative gifting options, such as baking or crafting presents.

The holiday season isn’t about lavish gifts or tension. It’s about finding peace and comfort in the people you love, and most importantly yourself– gifting yourself with grace and joy.

If you’re sad about missing the people you love, either because they’re unable to be with you or their death, we understand and know loneliness and grief can be particularly trying during the holidays.

However, cherishing memories, looking at pictures and keeping loved ones’ memories alive even if they can’t be present is key when you’re feeling lonely or missing loved ones.

If the people you’re missing are alive and able to connect virtually, consider setting up a video chat with your distant family or friends and find creative ways to make them feel part of your holiday celebrations.

Finally, enjoy every moment. When you’re finding joy in each moment, the likelihood of being stressed decreases because you’re focusing on the positive and blocking out the negative.

So avoid stress this holiday season by being intentional about seeking comfort and joy.