D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday praised outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her support of the District whether it was statehood or seeing that the city gets the federal money it deserves.

The Republicans have a slim majority of members of the new Congress that will take office in early January. Pelosi, who represents a San Francisco-based district, announced earlier in the day that she would step down as leader of the House Democrats.

“Today, we celebrate and express our gratitude for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a daughter of Baltimore and a fierce champion of Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said. “For over 220 years, D.C. residents have been denied full access to our nation’s democracy. Under Speaker Pelosi’s leadership, the U.S. House of Representatives voted for the first time in history to approve D.C. statehood and then did it again. Whether on statehood, COVID funding or defending D.C. from outside meddling, Speaker Pelosi has always had, and we know she will continue to have, D.C.’s back.”

Norton said Pelosi “is the most important and effective member of the House in history.”

“What I will always remember her for, though, is that no speaker or minority leader has ever fought harder to give D.C. residents voting representation in Congress or full Home Rule or to ensure D.C. is treated like a state in all aspects,” Norton said.

In addition to Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and House Assistant Majority Leader James Clyburn (D-S.C.) have agreed to vacate their posts. All three will represent their constituents in the next congressional session. Many media outlets such as CNN and New York Times have reported Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as Pelosi’s likely successor.

If selected by his colleagues to succeed Pelosi on Nov. 30, Jeffries, as House minority leader, would become the highest-ranked African American ever in the U.S. Congress.