House members voted Thursday censured Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman for triggering a fire alarm in a U.S. Capitol office building while the chamber was in session in September.

The Republican-backed resolution received support from some Democrats but faced significant opposition, with most Democrats dismissing it as lacking credibility and integrity.

GOP Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan introduced the resolution, which accused Bowman of causing chaos to obstruct House proceedings as lawmakers raced against time to pass a crucial government funding bill before a shutdown deadline. The New York lawmaker had pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor count related to the incident, agreeing to pay a $1,000 fine and serve three months of probation.

During Wednesday’s floor debate, Bowman defended himself, asserting that the censure manifested the Republican Party’s incompetence in governance. The final vote, 214–191, marks the third censure of a Democratic House member this year and reflects a year of upheaval and retribution within the House of Representatives.

McClain defended the censure, emphasizing that Bowman’s actions hindered the legislative process and accusing him of obstructing a vote critical to keeping the government operational.

Progressive Democrats rallied to Bowman’s defense, denouncing the censure as “unserious” and questioning the decision to target one of the few Black men in the chamber.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts Democrat, characterized the censure as part of a historical pattern of racism.

“This censure is just the latest in this chamber’s racist history of telling Black men that they don’t belong in Congress,” Pressley declared.

The House’s increasing use of censure as a punitive measure has raised concerns about its partisan deployment.

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts criticized the trend.

“Under Republican control, this chamber has become a place where trivial issues get debated passionately and important ones not at all,” McGovern said.

While censure carries no practical consequences, it signifies a severe reprimand from colleagues. Bowman is now the 27th person to receive a censure from the House, following Rashida Tlaib of Michigan in November and Adam Schiff of New York in June.