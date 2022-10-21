The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has raised the stakes, issuing a subpoena on Friday to former President Donald J. Trump.

The subpoena requires Trump to turn over documents by Nov. 4 and to appear for a deposition on Nov. 14.

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney has said if Trump doesn’t comply, the committee will take necessary steps to enforce its subpoena power.

The committee has already produced tons of evidence that allegedly show the former president’s complicity in the deadly Capitol attack following false claims that Trump won the 2020 election.

The committee previously revealed that hundreds of law enforcement officers, a host of elected officials, and more than 100 military personnel are members of the Oath Keepers, the far-right extremist group accused of playing a significant role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism researched more than 38,000 names on Oath Keepers membership lists, releasing its findings on Sept. 7.

The list included 370 individuals believed to still work in law enforcement, including sheriffs and police chiefs.

It includes more than 100 active military members and at least 80 individuals who either ran for or served in public office last month.

ADL officials said they pulled together membership information from a database published by the transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets.

“The Oath Keepers are a virulently anti-government, violent extremist group, whose members have been arrested in connection with a wide range of criminal activities, including seditious conspiracy and other charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and including various firearms violations, conspiracy to impede federal workers, possession of explosives and threatening public officials,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a news release.

“To know that members of this group have permeated key aspects of civil society should serve as a wake-up call to people of all political persuasions that extremists hell-bent on destroying our democratic norms are making in-roads across the country.”

The Associated Press cautioned that appearing in the Oath Keepers’ database doesn’t mean an individual was active in the group or shared its ideology.

The news service contacted some on the list who described themselves as having had a brief membership years ago but no longer affiliated with the Oath Keepers.

Some told the AP that they were never dues-paying members.

“Their views are far too extreme for me,” said Shawn Mobley, sheriff of Otero County, Colorado.

Mobley told the AP that he distanced himself from the Oath Keepers years ago over concerns about its involvement in the standoff against the federal government at the Bundy ranch in Bunkerville, Nevada, among other things.