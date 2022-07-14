D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said the House passed her amendment to the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, giving the District the same number of U.S. service academy nominations and appointments as the states.

Presently, each member of the House and Senate is given five appointments to the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy and is permitted to nominate 10 people for each appointment as it becomes vacant. However, because the District is not a state and therefore has no senators, it has been deprived of 10 appointments to each of the service academies.

Norton has introduced this measure as a stand-alone bill during this congressional session.

“I am very pleased the House passed my amendment,” she said Wednesday. “We are one step closer to providing equality for residents of the District who choose to serve their country by applying to a service academy. It is remarkable that D.C. residents volunteer to serve a country that denies them statehood, congressional voting rights, and full Home Rule. Yet, District residents have fought in every American war, and our residents, who pay all federal taxes, including paying more federal taxes per capita than the residents of any state, deserve to have the same opportunities to attend our prestigious service academies as residents of the states.”