The Howard University men’s and women’s golf teams are preparing for the upcoming Northeast Conference (NEC) tournament championships later this month.

HU Men’s Golf Team

The men’s team, which captured the MEAC championship last year, closed out the regular season in the 2023 Princeton Invitational at the Springdale Golf Course.

The Bison, who finished eighth overall, were led by senior Everett Whiten Jr. Whiten, reigning Northeast Conference (NEC) Men’s Golfer of the Week, placed sixth in the player standings after shooting 5-under par (70-68-70, 208) during the three-round event, including a dozen birdies.

Fellow classmate Gregory Odom Jr finished tied for 25th after recording 1-over par (73-68-73, 214), including a 68 (3-under) in round two.

Overall, the Bison shot 12-over par (286-286-292, 864).

April 30 through May 2, the team returns to action in Daytona Beach, FL at the NEC championships.

HU Women’s Golf Team

The women captured second place in the Bison Invitational, led by sophomore golfer Kendall Jackson who won the tournament, shooting 1-under par (71) in the final round. The two-day, 54-hole event took place at the Baltimore Country Club at Five Farms (par-72, 6127 yards).

In the final round, the talented Jackson shot 2-under par (34) in the front nine and recorded 1-over par (37) during the final nine holes. For her efforts, she was named the NEC Player of the Week.

Graduate Kyra Cox (South Salem, N.Y.) had her best round of the tourney, shooting even par (72) during the third round. On that day, the New York native recorded five birdies, including three in the front nine.

Overall, the Bison women shot 41-over par (302-307-296, 905), including 8-over (296) in the last round.

Crosstown rival Georgetown (GU) won the team event, posting 31-over par (299-305-291, 895).

The women’s conference championships are scheduled for April 22 through 25 in Daytona Beach.

Overall Wonderful Season

“The men’s and women’s program have had wonderful seasons,” said Howard Head Coach Sam Puryear, who was named to the position when it started in 2021 and has given it instant respected credibility in college golf. “We have seen a lot of individual accomplishments, but more importantly, a great deal of success.”

He continued, “I feel as though our challenging season schedule has prepared us to compete and helped us prepare for this moment.”