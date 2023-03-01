The Howard University men’s swimming and diving team continues its success, this time winning the 2023 Northeast Conference (NEC) swimming and diving championships.

The only HBCU swim and diving program in the country, Howard scored 928 points during the five-day span of the championships.

Leading the way for the talented squad, which boasts several underclassmen, was senior Miles Simon who was named NEC Outstanding swimmer after breaking numerous records, including Saturday’s 200 back with an impressive 1:46.35 time in the event. Other outstanding performers included sophomore Tristen Stevens and freshman Darien Williams, who finished in fourth and sixth place, respectively. Sophomore Jordan Walker was named the Outstanding Diver after posting a score of 277.10 in the three-meter dive (a new meet record).

For the second straight year, the Howard Coaching staff received NEC Coaching Staff of the Year, led by Director of Swimming and Diving Nicholas Askew.

For their efforts, the Bison will have several performers competing in the CSCAA National Invitational championships, March 9-12.