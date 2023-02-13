Pauli Murray, a graduate of the Howard University School of Law who became the first Black female Episcopal priest in the U.S. in 1977, will be honored as a part of the American Women Quarters program, with her likeness appearing on the U.S. quarter for the 2024 circulation period.

The United States Mint said the Murray quarter will be released in mid-2023.

Murray is being honored for her contributions as a poet, writer, lawyer, civil, feminist and human rights activist who fought against racial and sex discrimination.

She joins a list of notable female honorees that includes salsa entertainer Celia Cruz; Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to serve in the U.S. Congress; Civil War surgeon Dr. Mary Edwards Walker; and Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, who fought for Native American rights.

“All of the women being honored have lived remarkable and multi-faceted lives and have made a significant impact on our nation in their own unique way,” said U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson.

The series of five coins will be issued throughout 2025.