Jelani Cobb, a graduate of Howard University, has been selected as the new dean of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Cobb, who teaches at Columbia as the Ira A. Lippman Professor of Journalism and is director of the Ira A. Lipman Center for Journalism and Civil and Human Rights, will take the helm on Aug. 1, succeeding former Washington Post managing editor Steve Coll.

“Jelani is a highly distinguished and renowned journalist and historian,” said Columbia President Lee C. Bollinger. “Since 2012, he has worked for The New Yorker, as a contributor and currently as a staff writer, offering in-depth analyses of a wide array of subjects, ranging from electoral politics and policing to filmmaking and stand-up comedy. He has authored books on the election of President Barack Obama and the history of hip hop, and he recently co-edited an anthology of portraits of Black life in America.”

Cobb, who has taught at Columbia since 2016, received his bachelor of arts degree from Howard in 1994 and his doctorate in American history from Rutgers University in 2002.

He has received fellowships from the Fulbright and Ford Foundations and in 2015 was honored with the Sidney Hillman Award for Opinion and Analysis Journalism.